City Administrator Rose Beverly reported last week that she and her staff had to move out of their recently remodeled office space while mold remediation takes place.
Beverly is working out of a small conference room at the Aitkin Public Library while files, books and furnishings are treated by a Grand Rapids mold mitigation and cleaning service.
“The service is taking every single thing out of the leased space for decontamination,” Beverly said.
The computer server was decontaminated and moved to another city office on a temporary basis, to allow Beverly and other staff persons to have internet access and continue to do their work.
The city attorney is evaluating the situation to help determine next steps.
Administrative staff for the city, including Beverly, can be contacted in the interim at the same number, 218-927-2527. Calls are being forwarded.
