Dancers gather to pray and dance for the water at proposed Line 3 river crossing

Anishinaabe jingle dress dancers from around Minnesota gathered on Jan. 9 on Great River Road near where Enbridge Energy proposes drilling underneath the Mississippi River. Between 230 and 300 people gathered at the site.

The story of the Ojibwe (Anishinaabe) jingle dress is that the dress was first seen in a dream. A medicine man’s granddaughter grew sick, and as he slept his spirit guides came to him and told him to make a jingle dress for her. They said if she danced in it the dress would heal her. It’s likely that the sickness she was experiencing was a part of the 1918 flu pandemic, which hit indigenous communities close to the Great Lakes hard. This was closely followed by a federal ban on ritual dancing in the 1920s on reservations. Since then, the dance has been not only a dance of healing but also one of pride.

The jingles (ziibaaska’iganan) are traditionally made from rolled snuff can lids and hung from the dress with ribbon close to one another, so they make a melodic sound as the girls and women dance. As the jingles hit one another, it sounds like water, or rain falling. (www.powwows.com)

 Lynn Mizner photo

Another large protest along the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project resulted in eight arrests Saturday.

According to a press release from the Northern Lights Task Force – a law enforcement collaboration put together to patrol the many Line 3 worksites in Minnesota – about 100 protesters and activists arrived at about 9:30 a.m. at the Great River Road work area near Palisade.

It was unclear how many protestors showed up, as law enforcement estimated about 150 but people at the event said there were as many as 300.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department said it explained the area that was marked as the First Amendment rights area, but the group “took over a section of Great River Road,” and forced traffic to be diverted.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. the protesters got back onto buses and into their cars and left the area, but then traveled to Hwy. 169 just south of Hill City to a different construction area.

Those people allegedly interfered with construction personnel and then blocked the highway.

The press release said that law enforcement made several attempts to speak with them, dispersal orders were given.  Many people followed that directive, but many stayed.

Eight adults were subsequently arrested and transported to the Aitkin County Jail where they were booked.

