Another large protest along the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project resulted in eight arrests Saturday.
According to a press release from the Northern Lights Task Force – a law enforcement collaboration put together to patrol the many Line 3 worksites in Minnesota – about 100 protesters and activists arrived at about 9:30 a.m. at the Great River Road work area near Palisade.
It was unclear how many protestors showed up, as law enforcement estimated about 150 but people at the event said there were as many as 300.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department said it explained the area that was marked as the First Amendment rights area, but the group “took over a section of Great River Road,” and forced traffic to be diverted.
At approximately 1:40 p.m. the protesters got back onto buses and into their cars and left the area, but then traveled to Hwy. 169 just south of Hill City to a different construction area.
Those people allegedly interfered with construction personnel and then blocked the highway.
The press release said that law enforcement made several attempts to speak with them, dispersal orders were given. Many people followed that directive, but many stayed.
Eight adults were subsequently arrested and transported to the Aitkin County Jail where they were booked.
