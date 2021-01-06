More arrests made at Enbridge Line 3

Activists gathered at the Enbridge Line 3 construction site north of Palisade on Jan. 2 for another day of protesting the Enbridge project.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department, along with other members of the Northern Lights Task Force, were on scene. The NLTF is a law enforcement group of 17 county sheriff’s departments and the Fond du Lac Reservation, formed in 2016 in anticipation of protests over the project.
By the time night fell, two women were arrested and 12 others cited for public nuisance, unlawful assembly and failure to leave an unlawful assembly, and then released. All 14 were taken to the Jacobson Community Center – the base of operations for the task force. The two arrested were taken to the Aitkin County Jail and the rest were released.
NLTF executive committe member Dan Guida would not comment.
A video taken at the scene was streamed on Facebook, showing at least one part of the confrontation. It is unclear from the video whether protesters were complying with law enforcement orders to leave the scene when asked. Loud, inflammatory language toward law enforcement made hearing the orders to leave difficult in the video.
The activists, when interviewed, said that they were surprised to find that assembling on public property was an offense and that they weren’t aware they were doing anything wrong until they were told to disperse.
The activists, from Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light as well as other environmentalists, had traveled from the Twin Cities metro area to join in a day of what was supposed to be prayer and music.
However, about 30 people gathered in the roadway to protest, stopping traffic where trucks and equipment were driving in and out of the Line 3 drill pad area. As a result, some trucks were diverted to a different entrance.
According to those at the scene, local law enforcement issued an order at about 2 p.m. to disperse within 10 minutes. Protestors said they were told that if they did not come off the road they would be arrested, but no one was arrested at that time.
Between 2 and 3 p.m., observers reported that all of the trucks were sent home and there was no longer heavy traffic on the road. At least some protesters apparently also left the area.
Later in the day, another, smaller group gathered on the road again, according to those at the protest site. Honor the Earth Leader Winona LaDuke addressed a group that was singing and praying off the road and invited them to nearby private property that has been functioning as a welcome center for visitors to the site.
Just before dusk, more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles arrived and blocked the highway with lights flashing. Farther south, members of the NLTF from Cass, Itasca and Aitkin counties formed a human blockade across the road.
At that time, visitors were told again to disperse by incident commander Jeff Koehn. Several of them had not been there when the earlier warning was given, and said later that they were surprised to find that when they began to move away in compliance with the order, they were surrounded by officers who began cuffing their hands behind their back with zip ties.
Those cited said they were surprised to find out that assembling on public property was an offense and that until they were told to disperse, were unaware they were doing anything unlawful.
One young woman on site said that she felt the group was peacefully assembled and was shaken by the event.
The incident marked another clash between law enforcement and the protestors on the Line 3 route where work is being done in northern Minnesota. Earlier in the week, a woman climbed to the top of a tripod in Pine River and was later removed by law enforcement.
The NLTF also made several arrests and issued citations in Aitkin County over the last month, one of which was a ‘tree sitter’ removed from a tree near the easement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.