Northern Minnesota mining projects may be getting a pass from the agency that regulates water pollution in Minnesota.
In a proposed rule change that environmentalists said fails to protect the sensitive wetlands, lakes and rivers of the state’s wet northern counties, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency plans to drop its numerical standards for sulfates, salinity and other contaminants that result from mining.
There will be an online public comment opportunity on Feb. 4. Public comments may be submitted until Feb. 24.
In a Jan. 6 Minnpost.com article, Paula Maccabee, advocacy director and legal counsel for the Minnesota nonprofit Water Legacy commented, “Most of us realize that mining sulfide ores to source copper threatens clean water and public health. Across the United United States, every sulfide mine in a water-rich environment has resulted in acid mine drainage and/or toxic metal pollution of lakes, streams or groundwater aquifers. That is a 100% failure to protect water quality.”
The proposed MPCA rule change would:
1. Replace current numerical standards that limit typical mining pollutants, including chlorides, hardness, bicarbonates, conductivity and salinity with descriptive text they call narrative standards that are more open to local interpretation (pca.state.mn.us/water/amendments-water-quality-standards-use-classifications-3-and-4).
2.Weaken Minnesota water quality standards that prevent excessive sulfate.
3.Provide no limits on discharge based on protecting Minnesota waters. Protect water quality only for large downstream appropriators of water (using a minimum of 1 million gallons per year or 10,000 gallons per day). 4.Narrow the protection of wildlife to “watering,” treating wildlife like livestock.
PolyMet, meanwhile maintains that there is no evidence that a sulfate standard will protect wild rice or create more abundant wild rice. Mining Minnesota Executive Director Frank Ongaro said Monday that his organization would be consulting with others in the industry and submitting comments, but he had no comment about the rule change at that time.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FEB. 4 VIRTUAL HEARING ON MPCA RULE CHANGE
The Office of Administrative Hearings will conduct a virtual public hearing on Feb. 4, 2021 from 2-8:30 p.m. or until all testimony is heard.
Join Webex at: https://minnesota.webex.com. Meeting number: 146 933 0849 . Meeting password: c3P7v3x36SG
For audio connection only, join the hearing by phone: Call: 1-415-655-0003 (US Toll). Access code: 146 933 0849
