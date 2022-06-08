Aitkin resident Pat Murphy announced that he is seeking District 3 Aitkin County Commissioner position.

Pat represents Aitkin County as President of Aitkin County Lakes and Rivers Association (ACLARA), Growth Innovations (formerly Aitkin Growth) Board of Directors, Long Lake Association Board of Directors, Mille Lacs Watershed Management Group, Mississippi River Brainerd One Watershed advisory committee, Aitkin County Water Planning Task Force and  Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) Coalition of Lake Associations (COLA).

Pat recently retired as vice president from Raveill Trucking in McGregor. Pat attained a Masters Degree in Business (MBA) from New York Institute of Technology - New York, New York.  Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees in International Business Marketing and Labor Relations, St. Paul. Associate in Arts (AA) degree Inver Hills College Sales and Marketing, Minneapolis.

