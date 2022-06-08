Aitkin resident Pat Murphy announced that he is seeking District 3 Aitkin County Commissioner position.
Pat represents Aitkin County as President of Aitkin County Lakes and Rivers Association (ACLARA), Growth Innovations (formerly Aitkin Growth) Board of Directors, Long Lake Association Board of Directors, Mille Lacs Watershed Management Group, Mississippi River Brainerd One Watershed advisory committee, Aitkin County Water Planning Task Force and Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) Coalition of Lake Associations (COLA).
Pat recently retired as vice president from Raveill Trucking in McGregor. Pat attained a Masters Degree in Business (MBA) from New York Institute of Technology - New York, New York. Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees in International Business Marketing and Labor Relations, St. Paul. Associate in Arts (AA) degree Inver Hills College Sales and Marketing, Minneapolis.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
