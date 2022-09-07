We were on our yearly one-week vacation with my family from Illinois: my aunt and uncle Karen and Dave Eichelberger as well as my wife Maggie and three sons Noah, Zeke and Jett Moss.
We have been doing this since I was a kid with them. Dave has always been a huge influence in my life as my parents split when I was young. He has passed down a ton of fishing and outdoor knowledge to me. Now I get to pass that on to my kids.
So, having him on these trips with me and my boys has been really special. We have always looked to find a location where we think we can get on a good musky bite. This year we went to the Bemidji area. We were targeting muskies but also did some panfishing for crappies and perch when the fishing was slower.
We didn’t have much action the first few days, just a few lazy follows. Monday was a very good day as we raised seven nice fish and I lost one on a topwater in the evening. Tuesday morning, we planned to go back on the bigger fish we moved the day before during the moon major. This is a key time that big predator fish seem to be more active.
Noah was casting a Musky Innovations regular shallow swimmin dawg in a custom color he had gotten from Brad Ruh (owner of Musky Innovations) last year at the Minnesota Musky Expo. He was fishing in the back of the boat and as we were working the weedline he yelled out “I got one!” Not knowing at the time how big the fish was, Noah thought he had a smaller fish on.
After it came to the surface and flared its gills, he knew he had on a big one. Noah stayed very calm and played the fish out really well. As it came to the boat Dave netted it and cheering started! The lure was totally destroyed so we had to cut it apart.
The fish was measured and then we took some quick photos. The fish measured at 51-3/4 inches.Noah’s first 50 incher. After some celebrating we sent pictures to family and friends. Dave and I explained to Noah how amazing it is to catch a fish like that and that it might take him a long time to catch another fish like that again. We moved a few more fish throughout the day. Most of them in two key areas.
The next morning, we again went out and targeted the fish we had moved the day before. We were all using smaller baits as that had seemed to be the key to our past few days. Noah was using a different Musky Innovations regular swimmin dawg from the one the day before that was totally destroyed. This one, Brad had helped him pick out at the musky expo this last spring.
We were working along a weedline within 10 minutes of the time the day before (again moon major time). Noah yelled out again “I got one!” This time he knew it was big! The fish fought hard trying to stay down only coming to the surface a few times. Noah played the fish out extremely well like a veteran musky angler. As it came close to the boat, Dave again netted it and the celebration started up again. It sounded like Rick Flair was on the water, WOOOOOO! (a family joke of ours about Dave).
Looking at the fish in the net, we knew it was bigger than the fish from yesterday. Noah explained to me “Dad, the Musky Innovations guy told me I was going to catch a big fish on this lure!”
We got it in the boat, measured it and took pictures on the bump board for our Muskies Inc. chapter, a 54-inch monster. After a few nice pictures we got the fish back and Noah was able to let her go. An even bigger fish just 24 hours later. Two 50+ inch fish in two days! After tons of high fives and hugs we burned down the phone lines to family and friends again.
I am not sure who was more excited: Dave, Noah or me but we all couldn’t believe it. What an incredible two days of fishing for him. The memories made on this trip will last a lifetime.
