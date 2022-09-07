We were on our yearly one-week vacation with my family from Illinois: my aunt and uncle Karen and Dave Eichelberger as well as my wife Maggie and three sons Noah, Zeke and Jett Moss. 

We have been doing this since I was a kid with them. Dave has always been a huge influence in my life as my parents split when I was young.  He has passed down a ton of fishing and outdoor knowledge to me.  Now I get to pass that on to my kids. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.