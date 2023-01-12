Chris Dotzler and Julie Miller recited the council member oath of office during the first Aitkin City Council meeting of 2023 held on Jan. 3.
Dotzler and Miller were elected in the 2022 election. However, Miller is a familiar face as she has previously served two terms on the council.
Administrator Report
The Tank Trail in Aitkin will receive an update. The city of Aitkin was awarded funding, a Trail Grant from IRRRB for $105,000. This most recent accomplishment means the project will be fully funded with grant funds.
“Overall, we’re getting about $625,000 in free grant money (for the Tank Trail project),” explained City Administrator Mike Skrbich. He also noted that with the extra funds, a trailhead might be added.
The trail project is scheduled to be finished around fall of 2023.
Skrbich is also working on a local sales tax initiative and a bonding bill for a community center with state Representative Ron Kresha. The money collected from a local sales tax will fund public buildings and parks.
Passing a local sales tax initiative takes time. Skrbich started the process last year. Before it is passed, he has to testify in front of the house, senate and tax committee. After being approved by the legislature, it has to go through a general election.
Council member Jason Henke asked, “what other communities around us have (the tax initiative)?” Skrbich replied, “many communities in our area have a local sales tax.”
Outdoor Seating
Dotzler made a motion to table the discussion of outdoor business seating “until we’ve all had a chance to look at (the proposal) because it didn’t come out in the electronic packet and I would like to have a chance to look at it before I vote on it,” he said.
Dotzler’s motion did not pass and a separate motion was made to amend the ordinance to allow outdoor dining and retail sales. The ordinance was passed with three council members voting yes and Dotzler voting no.
Other Business
A motion was passed to keep former council member Leeann Moriarty on the fireworks committee.
The skating rink is open for the season and is located at Aitkin City Park.
The airport committee is working on getting the 4,000-foot runway resurfaced.
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Previous minutes can be found online at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.