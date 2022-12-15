If there’s a smell coming from your basement sink or floor drain, Lon Nicko from Aitkin’s Public Works might have a solution.
“People get a lot of sewer gas smells in the winter time,” explained Nicko. “Mainly because the furnace evaporates the water in the pipes.”
The fix to this unpleasant problem is to run water down the drains.
Snow on sidewalks
“The city ordinance on sidewalk snow removal states that residents and businesses are to have their sidewalks clear of snow and ice no longer than 24 hours after the end of a weather event,” explained Nicko.
Winter parking
On winter parking, Nicko said, “Our city snowplowing ordinance states that no vehicle shall be left on city streets when there is an accumulation of 1” or more of snow until the street is substantially clear from curb to curb.”
Vehicles that are left parked on the street may be towed at the owners expense.
Fire Hydrants
Clearing a path to a fire hydrant on your property is crucial for first responders. A suggested clearing is three feet around the hydrant and a path to the street. Remove any ice build up.
Toilet flushing
Another tip to keep in mind, according to Nicko, is “don’t flush the wipes.” This is because ‘flushable’ wipes plug our pumps up, they plug lines, they don’t dissolve,” explained Nicko. Flush only toilet paper.
