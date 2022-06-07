Two cars were involved in a crash May 30 on Hwy. 169 in Mille Lacs County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2018 Lexus GX driven by Daniel J. Bruton, 49, Columbia Heights, was traveling southbound on Hwy. 169 when a 1992 Chevy Lumina, driven by Mencer H. Johnson, 90, Aitkin, attempted to cross Hwy. 169 and pulled into the path of the oncoming Lexus.

Bruton and his passenger, Janelle D. Bruton, 50, St. Paul, were unhurt. Johnson and his passenger, Beverly R. Johnson, 73, Aitkin, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were not taken to a hospital.

All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.

