A pandemic-related supply chain issue and, according to the Food and Drug Administration, a recall in February of formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in its Sturgis, Michigan, facility have caused the formula shortage. Abbott Nutrition’s plant had been closed ever since due to contamination issues with the understanding that it must meet all safety protocols. The plant manufactures Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.
It is expected the formula shortage will ease in the next eight to 10 weeks. The supply chain is still being squeezed beyond capacity and families, understandably, are concerned and frustrated at not being able to find needed formula. Aitkin County WIC (Women, Infants and Children Program) has been receiving calls from vendors, parents and providers asking about other options for infant formula. Here are some tips on what to do and, what not do, until the supply increases back to normal levels:
If a family is participating in the WIC program they have over 113 formulas to choose from. When the recall first started the Minnesota WIC Program was quick to respond by allowing substitution of other formula brands and container sizes. Families can go to the Aitkin County WIC Facebook page, access their WIC App or contact the office for a full list of WIC allowed formulas. There is also information located on the page about how to transition infants to a new formula should caregivers need to make a change.
Call ahead to the store and ask if they are carrying formula and if so, what brand. If, while shopping in the store, the shelves are empty, ask an employee if there is more in the back that has not been put out yet. Do not overbuy formula. Purchasing what you need for the next few days allows a greater number of families to have access to formula.
If you are a prenatal mom, consider breastfeeding. WIC offers breastfeeding support and Riverwood Healthcare Center is a designated breastfeeding-friendly hospital.
If a parent is looking for donor milk they should go to the Minnesota Milk Bank for Babies website. This site will gives parents all the resources and information they would need to secure donor milk. Minnesota Milk Bank for Babies, located in Golden Valley, is included here and can be reached at 763-546-8051 or email info@mnmilkbank.org.
What families should refrain from:
Getting a medical prescription for formula, unless there is an identified medical need. Some parents have been calling their provider asking for a medical formula prescription, believing it is more readily available through WIC. WIC does not stock any formula, medical or otherwise. Local WIC programs order medical formulas through the Minnesota Department of Health, also experiencing significant lag times and backorders on medical formulas.
Do not water down formula to “stretch it out.” Watering down formula can cause a protein and mineral imbalance that can lead to dangerously low sodium levels in your infant.
Do not attempt to make your own formula. Baby formula is manufactured with the proper balance of vitamins and minerals specific to an infant’s nutritional needs; especially iron, calcium and phosphorus. Homemade formulas run the risk of having too much or too little of vital nutrients. Something as simple as too much salt can cause permanent damage to an infant’s liver and kidneys.
Substituting cow’s milk or goat milk. Parents have read that offering cow’s milk or goat’s milk is a safe alternative to formula. WIC recommends formulas designated for infants until the age of 1. The proteins in cow or goat milk can be difficult for an infant to digest. Any introduction of alternatives to formula before age 1 should be discussed with the infant’s health care provider prior to being introduced.
Why Do Infants Need Baby Formula Instead of Cow’s Milk (www.healthychildren.org/English/tips-tools/ask-the-pediatrician/Pages/Are-there-shortages-of-infant-formula-due-to-COVID-19.aspx)
Review the Minnesota WIC-approved substitutions list (www.health.state.mn.us/docs/people/wic/localagency/recall/substitutions.pdf )
With the baby formula shortage, what should I do if I can’t find any? (www.healthychildren.org/English/tips-tools/ask-the-pediatrician/Pages/Are-there-shortages-of-infant-formula-due-to-COVID-19.aspx)
Families can call the Aitkin Public Health WIC office at 218-927-7201 or go to the MDH WIC website for more information and support.
