Something bad happened in the last two years.
Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic was one thing but another setback occurred during that time.
Road fatalities in Minnesota increased dramatically. Look at the trend according to MnCrash – 364 in 2019, 395 in 2020 and 501 (preliminary) in 2021.
“We need to reduce fatalities,” said State Patrol Lieutenant Keith Benz, a member of the Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Coalition in Aitkin County. “Speed is the number one contributor to crashes, with distracted driving a close second.”
“Our group has to start at ground zero,” said the TZD coordinator Amy Dotzler. “We lost so much.”
THE CONCEPT
The Toward Zero Deaths approach is based on the belief that even one traffic-related death on the roads is unacceptable. This “zero deaths” idea was first adopted in Sweden in 1997 as “Vision Zero” and since then has evolved to several state Departments of Transportation, including Minnesota, that have identified zero deaths as a core objective in their Strategic Highway Safety Plans.
The four TZD pieces include education, enforcement, emergency medical services and engineering.
“Our job is to continuously promote and evaluate our roadways in an effort to reduced life-changing events,” said Benz. “I don’t want to say it takes a fatality to make change but sadly it is data-driven.”
Except for the last two “lost years,” the TZD Coalition conducts quarterly fatal and serious injury crash reviews to determine the factors that caused the crashes and whether something could have been done to make the road or intersection safer. This review was among factors in installing traffic warning lights at a couple of Aitkin County intersections as well as the roundabout in 2017 on Hwy. 169.
PROBLEM AREAS
Besides speed and distracted driving, other violations that contribute to crashes also persist, such as impaired driving and a new spike in bus stop arm violations.
Benz said in 2021 in Minnesota, there were more than 24,000 DWI arrests, which include alcohol and drug impairment.
“In my career I have seen over 40,000 DWIs in one year,” he said, noting there are fewer alcohol-impaired drivers, but increased drug-impaired motorists. We’re heading in the right direction.”
Benz said the State Patrol responded to four stop arm violations in the 2020-2021 school year and in the 2021-2022 year, that number is already up to 12.
“And that’s just the State Patrol,” said Benz. “The message to the public is when you see a school bus, prepare to stop.”
Action taken by the Aitkin School District was to install longer stop arms on its 24 buses. Also, according to Michelle Alcox-Larson, school transportation supervisor, the district has received a grant to replace the cameras on the buses to record even more information, assisting with identification and prosecution of stop arm violators.
If there is one bright spot concerning road safety, it is the growing compliance with the state’s seatbelt law. In the northeast region, compliance was 80% in 2012 and reached 86% in 2019.
In all, Benz said what is needed in all areas is more education combined with technology and accountability.
TAKING ACTION
A TZD educational event is planned for late May, Dotzler said. It is a pedestrian safety education saturation that will be held on the road in front of the Aitkin County Courthouse and Aitkin High School. This will be an opportunity for both pedestrians and drivers to be educated.
TZD will also be represented at the Aitkin County Fair this summer and a health fair held in McGregor in the fall.
The Aitkin County TZD Coalition meets at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at the Aitkin Police Department or by Zoom. It is open for anyone who wants to participate and bring their ideas about educating the public and making Minnesota roads safer. Interested people may contact Dotzler at 218-927-2133, adotzler@aitkinpolice.com for information or to obtain a Zoom link to meetings.
