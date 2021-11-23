One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 18 in Wagner Township Nov. 20.
A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer and an ATV, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 18, when the driver lost control and left the roadway hitting a culvert causing damage to the truck, trailer and ATV.
The truck was driven by Stewart Crawford, 79, McGrath. He was taken to Essentia Health. His passenger, Maryles Crawford, 79, was not injured.
Both were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
