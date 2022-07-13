The Aitkin County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award recognizes individuals who make an impact in the community and perform service and commit time in helping others. This award is presented to those 65 years old and older by the Clear Lake Grange #692 and the Aitkin County Fair Board.
Kathryn Beatty
This year’s female winner of the award is Kathryn Beatty, McGregor. Nominated by Ann Rorem, Beatty is an active volunteer in her community.
Beatty has been a member of the Big Sandy Lake Association Board of Directors for eight years and the treasurer/membership coordinator of the 650-member organization for the past six years. Beatty works at events and is the administrator for the group’s social media pages.
Beatty also helps the ANGELS of McGregor meet its mission of keeping seniors living in their homes for as long as possible. She has served on the board of directors for six years and was co-chair for three. She delivers meals, drives clients to appointments and calls seniors who are isolated. Beatty arranged for a ramp to be built when a client was having difficulties getting in and out of her home. She is also the primary grant writer and the editor of the ANGELS newsletter. Beatty also provides computer assistance to clients.
Beatty is the leader of the McGregor McReaders Book Club and the McGregor Area Library. She joined the McGregor Area Friends of the Library and currently serves as president of the group.
She is an active member of the McGregor Area Genealogical Society, volunteers at Operation Christmas and has mentored.
Terry Roehl
Terry Roehl is the winner of the male award for 2022. He was nominated by Aitkin County CARE, Mike Eisenbraun.
Terry’s involvement with Aitkin County CARE starts with Meals on Wheels each Thursday. He delivers hot premade meals to home-centered residents around Aitkin. Roehl was instrumental in the development of an emergency information form that has necessary client information. He works with chore/transportation giving rides to appointments and accompanying clients to get groceries. As a chore volunteer he has done yard work and minor home repairs for clients. With Rides for Health, Roehl provides rides to appointments for all ages of Aitkin County residents. His work continues with the Volunteer Task Force program where he works on recruiting, retaining and recognizing volunteers. “His desire to serve others and his concern for their well-being makes him a great asset for Aitkin County CARE,” said Eisenbraun.
Roehl has helped serve the community meals for the past five years. The site coordinator said, “Terry always has a smile on his face and is willing to help with anything.”
Through Aitkin County Habitat For Humanity, Roehl volunteered with the Toolin’ Tour fundraiser, worked on the house build project and helped plan the 2021 build.
Roehl also helps with Ruby’s Pantry and the Pop Up Pantry through Aitkin County CARE. He re-packages the food into individual sizes and delivers to Aitkin Manor once a month.
The award winners recieve a pin and two tickets to attend from the Minnesota State Fair.
