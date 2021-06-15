At the June 7 Palisade City Council meeting, an attempt to save costs at the city bar and liquor store instead turned into a mass resignation.
According to reports from the meeting and Palisade Mayor Pam Nordstrom, part of the meeting was a discussion of how to cut costs at the bar and liquor store. That discussion has been ongoing.
“Currently, we have a number of things we are working on,” Nordstrom said in a telephone message. As a result, there has been what Nordstrom termed as a temporary reduction in hours.
Employees then resigned, according to Nordstrom. Nordstrom said the following day, the manager of the bar and liquor store had quit.
As of June 10, the listing for the manager had been posted online, including at simplyhired.com and in deed.com
In other news, Nick Gunning – who has taken over maintenance of the city’s sewer and water – announced Sunday that the city would be flushing its hydrants on Mondays and Thursdays until the city water cleared up.
Residents have been complaining about the water quality, posting pictures of dark brown water with sediment.
“As always, expect some cloudy water from the taps, even some darker colors,” Gunning said on Facebook. “I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience. We will get our water system clean and back in good condition, it will just take some time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.