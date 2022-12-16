Terrance “Boots” Maring, 74, Palisade, was walking near Round Lake Loop in Rush Lake Township, Otter Tail County on Dec. 5 at 6:33 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was being driven by Dexter Ray Brown, 32, Ottertail. The Jeep was northbound on Hwy. 78 when it struck Maring.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.