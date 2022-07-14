Palisade woman acquitted of charge

An area resident that was charged with aiding and abetting trespass on property where Line 3 construction was taking place toward the beginning of 2021, was acquitted July 14 in Aitkin County Court.
Shanai Matteson, an artist and mother from Palisade, who was charged after police allegedly surveilled her Facebook page where she had reportedly made comments opposing Line 3, said she was happy to have the charge dropped. “This was about first amendment rights to free speech and the right to protest and associate and gather,” said Matteson outside of Aitkin County Courthouse on July 14.
Protesters lined up on the morning of July 13 outside of the courthouse and returned on July 14 to rally support to drop the charge against Matteson.
According to the Aitkin County Attorney charging document the description of the charge reads, “On or about Jan. 9, 2021, in Aitkin County, Shanai Hanna Matteson did, or did aid, advise, hire, counsel or conspire with, or otherwise procure another who did, enter or was found upon property containing a critical public service facility, utility, or pipeline, without claim of right or consent of one who has the right to give consent to be on the property, which was posted.”
A press release from Media Savant Communications, a company that represents artists and entertainers, among others, explained that the charge Matteson was facing was a gross misdemeanor charge of “aiding and abetting trespass on critical public service facilities.” It also said that, “Matteson was charged – by mail – after police surveilled her personal Facebook page where she made comments about opposing Line 3 construction and supporting protesters along the tar sands oil pipeline.
Matteson was acquitted on July 14. “I could have been sentenced to up to a year in jail if the jury had found me guilty,” explained Matteson. “I’m happy with that outcome but I want to refocus everyone’s attention that there are still so many charges facing water protectors that should be dropped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.