Wolf

Wolves are top predators; they play an important role in a healthy ecosystem.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project website described the project as, “A University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the biggest knowledge gaps in wolf ecology—what do wolves do during the summer?”

Lucas Paschal has been named the 2023 winner of the Dr. L. David Mech Fellowship. Paschal is a student at Hamline University in St. Paul and will work with Voyageurs Wolf Project  in northern Minnesota upon graduation from college.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.