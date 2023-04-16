The Voyageurs Wolf Project website described the project as, “A University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the biggest knowledge gaps in wolf ecology—what do wolves do during the summer?”
Lucas Paschal has been named the 2023 winner of the Dr. L. David Mech Fellowship. Paschal is a student at Hamline University in St. Paul and will work with Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota upon graduation from college.
Mech (pronounced “Meech”) is a senior research scientist with the Biological Resources Division, U.S. Geological Survey and an adjunct professor in the Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology and Department of Ecology, Evolution and Behavior at the University of Minnesota. He has studied wolves and their prey since 1958, as well as several other species of wildlife.
Mech founded the International Wolf Center in 1985 and is one of the world’s pre-eminent wildlife biologists. The fellowships are a way to honor Mech’s legacy and help the next generation of wildlife biologists get started in their careers.
Paschal learned he was the winner in late March during a phone call with Krista Woerheide, the interpretive center director at the International Wolf Center.
“I was ecstatic to hear the news,” he said. “Thankfully I was with close friends at the time and was able to share my excitement with them.”
Woerheide said Paschal was chosen in part because of his clear passion for wildlife.
“Lucas really stood out in his application and letter of support because his passion for science and ecology was easy to see,” she said. “We can’t wait to see the results of his work with the Voyageurs Wolf Project and we’re honored to play a part in getting his career started.”
Paschal said he has long had an interest in learning more about predators.
“This fellowship will help me reach my dream of studying large predators,” he said. “I think it’s hard to deny that large predators are very charismatic creatures, especially wolves. These animals demand a lot of attention from the public eye and it seems like most of it is negative. I want to work with these animals to do as much as I can to protect them.”
This is the second year that the fellowship has been awarded. Winners in 2022 were Lily Heinzel from Cornell College in Iowa and Cameron Ho from the University of Washington. The International Wolf Center offers the fellowship because it believes that continued investment in scientific discovery about wolves and other wildlife will lead to increased understanding of how to build a future where wolves and humans can coexist and thrive.
“We’re really excited to see the partnership develop between Paschal and Voyageurs Wolf Project,” said the Center’s Executive Director Grant Spickelmier. “It’s important to point out that these fellowships are funded by donations from our members and we thank them for their financial support.”
Paschal will receive a $6,000 stipend and up to $4,000 in support for field research expenses.
His hometown is Macon, Georgia and he’s a 2018 graduate of Veterans High School in Kathleen, Georgia. His parents are Roderick and Michele Paschal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.