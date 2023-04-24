Patching those pesky potholes

If you think the potholes are worse this spring – they are.
“We have more potholes this spring than we’ve had in the last few years,” said Aitkin Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko.
He said the rain and ice caused water to seep through the cracks in the roadway and the freeze and thaw cycle made matters worse.
The city crew has spent the last couple of weeks using cold mix to fill potholes and leaving it low until next month when it is consistently warmer and the hot mixture can be used to seal them.
“In May, we will rent the Durapatcher that uses hot oil and rock,” Nicko said.
“The hot oil helps it bond to the surface around it. It a more permanent patch.”
“As we transition out of the winter season we are seeing more pothole failures than normal, especially on the older bituminous pavements,” noted Aitkin County Engineer John Welle. “Maintenance crews are using cold patch material to fill the potholes, with more significant repairs scheduled for later in the season.”
Welle said the fast spring melt has caused localized flooding on numerous segments of unimproved gravel surfaced roads in the county. The duration of flooding in these areas ranges from several hours to several days, although there are areas where the flooding will likely continue beyond a week.
“The rapid thaw has also caused gravel-surfaced roads to become very soft and rutted in many areas,” he added. “Maintenance crews are working to keep the roads in safe driving condition, however, the roads generally need to dry out before their condition will improve significantly.”
The Crow Wing County Highway Department is also reporting many potholes and rough road conditions. Crews are making repairs, but said the weather needs to be better to make better repairs.
