Piner found alive in Twin Cities area

In a Sept. 14, 2021 Facebook post, Katie Ingvaldson pleaded with her sister, Abbey Piner.
“Abbey ... I miss your smile and your hugs. You calling me to say ‘Heller bud.’ I dream about you all the time.
“Come home.”
For Katie and her mother, Melissa, a happy ending came about Saturday. Abbey Piner, who had been missing for more than a month, was found by law enforcement early Saturday morning.
Piner was taken into police custody with an outstanding warrant, and remained in the Hennepin County Jail through Sunday with charges of providing false information to police and an unspecified felony in another county.
But while jail is hardly considered a good outcome, both Katie and Melissa were relieved Saturday – and remained adamant about sharing Abbey’s story with people so others understand the problems of drug use and mental illness.
“I know a lot of people have replied to my posts about Abbey,” Katie said last week. “They said, ‘she made the choices to use and to leave.’
“There’s just so much more behind (it),” Katie added. “No one knows what these people go through.”
Katie explained that both she and Abbey are recovering drug addicts. They entered a recovery program together and Katie said she remains clean.
Abbey, though, has struggled with mental and physical health over the last year. Katie said her sister initially struggled with recovery because of a diagnosis of PTSD, bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.
On top of that, Katie said, a misdiagnosis last year left Abbey believing she was dying of a heart condition. As Katie explained, that act led to a downward spiral of first prescription drugs and then illegal drugs as her body became tolerant of the prescription medication.
In January of this year, Katie said her sister was told of the misdiagnosis and given a new “lease on life.
“She called us, all ecstatic,” Katie explained. But by then, after a year of using and then misusing adderall, “We had to deal with the mess that it created,” Melissa explained.
It has been a roller coaster ride ever since. Katie and her mother admitted last week that while Abbey’s story is full of wrong choices, her family wanted her home.
Abbey Piner is married, and the mother of two young children. Katie said those children had been asking for their mother in spite of all the issues – drug uses, absences from home and shoplifting – that had been ongoing in the last 10 months.
“She’d ask, ‘where is she?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know, baby,’” explained Katie about talking with Abbey’s daughter.
The final absence, which lasted until this last weekend, started in June and July. Katie said she tried to talk Abbey into coming home. That discussion, she said, ended with Abbey saying, “I don’t deserve my kids.”
That depression, Katie said, has been evident for the last few years.
“She would have these lows where she could not get out of bed,” the sister explained. “And then she’d have these manias.”
The combination of the drug use and the mental illness, Katie said, has led to so many asking why they continue to plead with Abbey to come home – and Katie and her mother wanting those same people to understand that mental illness is not a choice.
“People are just so ignorant of it,” Katie said. “They just think they made the choice.”
Instead, Katie wants people to know the other side of her sister. She explained that Abbey became Katie’s pillar at one point, and that Abbey told her, “You’re the bravest person I know.”
Katie also shared Abbey’s poetry – poems that highlight the hard truths about addiction, and also her love of Katie. That love is something that both Katie and her mother share of Abbey, despite everything.
Abbey being found in the Twin Cities’ area was the result of a childhood best friend calling Katie out of the blue and discovering Abbey was missing. That friend recalled seeing her recently, starting a search of the area. Information was passed on to law enforcement, which eventually led to Saturday morning’s events.
Piner is now off the streets and, for the meantime, safe. Both Katie and her mother have a simple message for her moving forward.
“I just want Abbey to know that, despite everything that she’s done, it’s nothing that will keep us from loving her or wanting her here,” Katie said.
Melissa added, “We just love her so much and miss her.”
Katie then paused and added, “I just want her to know she is worth saving and that there’s a life here waiting for her.”
