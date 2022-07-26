The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is requesting comments about possible amendments to rules governing public water supply. Minnesota Rules, 4720.0010 to 4720.5000, 4720.5100, 4720.9005 and 4720.9045.; Revisor’s ID Number 4711

Subject of Rules. The MDH requests comments on its possible amendments to rules governing public water supply. The department is considering rule amendments that: Update outdated references to codes, methods and standards; Delete references to addresses; Delete sections that are now incorporated by reference to the Safe Drinking Water Act; Consolidate definitions sections; Update outdated language style and Address other subjects, as time permits.

