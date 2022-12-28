Beginning Dec. 13, central Minnesota was predicted to get freezing rain and inches of heavy snow. As the snow continued to fall, trees began to bow, lean and break.
Broken poles and downed power lines put safety at risk for those nearby.
Early morning on Dec. 15, outage calls poured in, finding approximately 7,000 Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative members without power.
Powerless
As a result of an estimated 12 to 18 inches of snow accumulation over three days, according to the National Weather Service out of Duluth, many homes in the area and greater region were without power, some for days at a time.
MLEC first reported an outage in the McGregor area on Wednesday as well via Facebook. Thursday morning, the company reported outages for 3,400 of its members. MLEC Line Superintendent, Cory Brix, observed that “the crews would get one section of line restored only to have the heavy snow covered trees take down another section.” A press release from MLEC said, “It was two steps forward and one step back. They worked at full capacity for days, only stopping for mandatory rest periods. Lineworkers can only work so many hours in a row due to the dangers of their job. Each task requires laser focus and problem-solving to ensure the safety of themselves and their fellow co-workers.”
Aitkin Public Utilities posted on its Facebook page Thursday that the company was working as “quickly as possible to restore power.”
Homes and businesses started experiencing power outages as early as Wednesday morning as heavy, wet snow weighed down power lines and tree branches. East Central Energy reported Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, that about 1,900 members were out of power in Pine City “with other outages across Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Chisago, Isanti and Aitkin counties,” according to its Facebook page.
Power companies battled against the elements as snow continued to fall, working hard to restore power to their members. As crews worked, more and more members lost power. The evening of Dec. 14, ECE reported that less than 300 members remained without power. By morning, that number went up to 3,000. By mid-day, 11,500 of ECE’s members were without power.
Safety reminders were also posted, “approaching a downed line is never safe and avoid going near anything that may be in contact with any downed lines.” The companies encouraged people to implement alternative plans to stay with family or friends, as crews worked late into the night and rose early in the morning, while maintaining their workers’ safety. “Being a lineworker is one of the most dangerous jobs a person can have and requires extreme focus with every task,” MLEC wrote on its Facebook page.
President and CEO of ECE Justin Jahnz said in a phone interview that, at its peak, 12,500 members lost power. During the interview, that number was down to 3,500 Friday, mid-morning.
Jahnz said with each power restoration, they begin by trying to restore power for the “largest number of people per incident.” The “downside,” he said, is by the end, there are “a lot of individual outages,” and “the last few can be very time-consuming.”
He compared the affected powerlines to outlets in a home. While two outlets may only be six feet apart, they may not service the same area of the home. Similarly, with power lines, while your neighbor may have power, you may be out because a different line services your home.
Crews, when dispatched to an outage, must “patrol the line.” They look for an obstruction or damage that caused the outage. Once it has been identified, crews may have to clean-up and then place the fuse back to “re-energize the line.”
He said that at one time 410 outages were affecting 7,300 members. With 36 crews, only one at a time can be assigned. Jahnz said they “understand the frustration” many members were experiencing, but ECE worked as quickly and efficiently as they could under the circumstances, with the help from other cooperatives. Time was especially of the essence with the upcoming subzero temps that came over the weekend.
Dec. 16
On Friday, Crow Wing County Board Chairman signed a Declaration of Local Emergency, according to a press release. “A declaration of local emergency invokes necessary portions of the county’s emergency response and recovery plan which authorizes aid and assistance under those plans. This allows the county to act more quickly to gain funding and assistance for residents and local businesses.”
Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida issued a press release Friday, Dec. 16, stating that warming centers were opened at the Aitkin High School, McGregor High School and Hill City High School for Saturday and likely Sunday. He stated that the American Red Cross would be serving coffee, water and snacks.
MLEC said on Facebook that about 7,000 members were without power at the cooperative’s peak. “Our crews worked tirelessly through the weekend to restore power with the help of Beltrami Electric Cooperative, PKM Electric Cooperative, Lake States Construction and Legacy Power.” MLEC reminded people that, “Winter storm preparedness is extremely important for situations like this. This is a reminder for all to have supplies stored and an alternate heat source ready for an emergency. Generators are a great way to combat extended outages, make sure to educate yourself on how to use them safely.”
Many trees are still weighed heavily down with the snow and could cause more outages as things settle and change. The National Weather Service (NWS) also issued a warning that trees already weighed down have a risk of snapping with the coming high winds which could lead to even more power outages.
More on the way
On Dec. 21, the area braced once again for another storm system set to impact the area with more snow, high winds and dangerous wind chill temperatures. The NWS held a winter storm briefing that afternoon. The briefing included information on the ongoing winter storm and forecasted hazards for the week.
With increasing winds, comes reduced visibility and additional power outages. The NWS expected the first part of the storm to be the majority of the light and fluffy snow. The second part was expected to be winds picking up the snow and blowing it around. The NWS reminded people that there may be lulls in the storm but people shouldn’t be fooled, the storm will continue and is expected to last at least through Saturday.
Whiteout conditions were possible in Aitkin County with wind gusts around 30-45 mph. Winds were expected to significantly increase Thursday morning and were to remain strong through at least Saturday.
