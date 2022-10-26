It’s not uncommon for Minnesotans to start planning their garden for the upcoming year, especially when the first frosts are settling in. As for the Long Lake Conservation Center located in Palisade, a Chef’s Garden for 2023 is in the works.
“It’s an educational garden,” explained LLCC manager Dave McMillan. For its students, it will include a well-rounded program of seeding, planting, weeding, harvesting and eating a variety of vegetables and herbs.
“We want to show kids (that) wise use of natural resources … is not only good for the long term health of the planet but makes life better today,” said McMillan.
As for most gardens, getting a head start the year before is the key to a bountiful harvest. LLCC is also prepping for the spring by putting in fencing now.
The garden will feature “different crops throughout the whole growing season,” explained McMillan. This includes vine varieties like cucumbers, squash and beans but also tomatoes, kale, grapes and more. The Chef’s Garden hopes to incorporate the “Three Sisters” method.
According to the National Agriculture Library, “The Three Sisters are crops planted together in a shared space: maize, beans, and squash ... Developed through [I]ndigenous agricultural practices, these three plants protect and nourish each other in different ways as they grow and provide a solid diet for their cultivators.”
This intercropping method benefits from using water more effectively, creating shade and potentially increasing yields.
Other edible delights “growing” at Long Lake Conservation Center include maple syrup and honey.
Funding for the project is coming from the Long Lake Conservation Foundation (LLCF). “They’ve raised the money to do a lot of this,” noted McMillan. Donations to LLCF can be made online at www.llcfoundation.org/donate. To stay up to date with the latest LLCC news, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LongLakeCC.
