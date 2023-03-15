Metro Forest
Metro

Aitkin County’s forests bless us with opportunity.  We enjoy them for birdwatching, hunting and simply for their beauty.  Many of us also harvest timber in our woods to improve wildlife habitat and provide income. Considering the length of time it takes to grow trees, harvesting them is something most of us will experience only once in our lives—so it’s important to do it right. 

Are you a landowner who has been approached by a logger who offers to harvest timber in return for money? Think twice and do your homework before proceeding to avoid becoming a victim. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.