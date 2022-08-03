Katie Steffes I voted

Katie Steffes displayed the “I voted” sticker after voting in the 2020 general election.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9. Polling places typically open by 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Voters must register if they are a new voter or have changed their name and/or address. To save time at the polling place, unregistered voters are encouraged to register more than 10 days before Election Day. You can register online, or at the Aitkin County Auditor’s Office in the new Government Center. Please note that registration closes 10 days before Election Day, but you can still register on Election Day with proof of current residency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.