A new round of protests at the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project site in Palisade erupted July 6 after spillage from a drill ended up in the Willow River.
Both Resist Line 3 and the Northern Lights Task Force issued press releases on the latest round of protests – press releases that appeared to contradict the one issued by the other agency.
Enbridge said July 6 that there was “an inadvertent return after a small amount of drilling fluid reached the surface during the horizontal directional drill (HDD)” in the Wilow River in Aitkin.
“There were no impacts to any aquifers nor were there downstream impacts
because environmental control measures were installed at this location,” explained the statement. “Upon identifying the inadvertent return, the drilling operation was shut down immediately and crews followed the procedure for managing containment and cleanup of material as specified in the project permits.
“The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were also notified.”
Cleanup of the affected area was said to be underway, with supervision by trained environmental inspectors and third-party agency monitors.
The protesters, already in the area, found out about the leak and proceeded into the Willow River to document the event. Videos on Facebook showed the area affected by the spillage. A later video showed the cleanup efforts by Enbridge.
Later that day, six protesters were arrested after an effort to stop the drilling. Pictures showed large barricades built to stop workers from accessing the work and six people were booked into the Aitkin County Jail on charges ranging from trespassing to resisting a peace officer and drug possession.
The Northern Lights Task Force’s statement said that protesters used “sleeping dragons” to make it more difficult to remove the activists who had locked themselves to the drill site. The devices employ PVC piping to keep police from using bolt cutters on the handcuffs or chains.
However, the NLTF said that some of the protesters took it a step further, lining the devices with feces.
Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida confirmed that report, saying the three devices they removed were lined with a substance that looked and smelled like feces.
“I am not aware of a test and the biohazard creates a mess for all involved,” Guida explained.
Resist Line 3 issued a press release about the protests, and later had a statement from one of the local protesters.
“We ended up exposing a ‘frac-out’ by the company damaging the river,” said Shanai Matteson. “Sheriff Guida and the NLTF routinely post updates about their policing activities that contain disinformation about water protectors aimed at maligning our purpose and invoking fear among local communities.”
The press release also said there were no environmental monitors at the site of the spill, in contradiction to Enbridge’s statement.
The organization then said that the protesters were being kept longer than one night in jail and that the sheriff’s department had “ordered” a vehicle towed from the Palisade site at double the normal amount.
Wyatt’s Towing out of McGregor denied the accusation and offered to show the detailed billing to explain the costs.
Guida called the towing accusation “ridiculous,” and added that those in the Aitkin County jail were waiting for court dates as set by the state of Minnesota. Of the six arrested, only one was from Minnesota. Two were from California, one from Wisconsin, one from Iowa and the final one from Massachusetts.
Protesters with signs remained outside the Aitkin County Courthouse until the arrested were released. In the meantime, they used chalk to write messages on the sidewalk and draw around the Aitkin County Law Enforcement Memorial. Law enforcement washed down the chalking on the memorial, but other chalk drawings and messages – some including swear words – remained in both the courthouse parking lot and on the sidewalks.
