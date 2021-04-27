Protesters make ‘stand’ for Earth Day

While Earth Day activities were quiet April 22, the next day saw five protesters lock themselves to concrete barrels at the Swatara/Hill City Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project site.
According to a press release from Resist Line 3 – one of several activism groups fighting the Enbridge project – the protesters worked in conjunction with Camp Migizi in recognition of Earth Day.
Camp Migizi was scheduled to stage a “Stop Line 3 x Earth Day” march in Duluth April 24.
Resist Line 3 issued a press release with photos of two of the protesters, sitting behind a banner that read “Earth Day Every Day.” They have vowed to fight the project as a violation of treaty rights and a threat to the environment.
According to the Aitkin County Jail inmate roster, as of Sunday evening, there were five in custody for “criminal trespass on critical public service facilities, pipeline.”
Other charges included refusing to leave upon demand for four of the five.
Only one of the five arrested was from Minnesota.
