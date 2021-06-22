Protesters removed from Palisade site

A heavy police presence from the Northern Lights Task Force was reported Monday morning near the Palisade portion of the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project.
Activists were told Saturday that they had two days to vacate the area along the Mississippi River in the Enbridge easement through the 1855 Treaty land.
The people occupying the lodge began to get scrutiny from law enforcement last week after the Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned the latest appeal of the state’s permitting process.
According to a press release from Honor the Earth, three arrests were made Monday morning but as of Monday afternoon, only one had been booked. Law enforcement also threatened more arrests. Activists in the lodge said it was not removed.
Enbridge’s Lorraine Little issued a statement late Monday afternoon.
“We have started work in this area, which requires our inspectors to monitor the site for safety and environmental controls,” she said. “These inspectors are being severely harassed and threatened by protesters, which is unacceptable.
The Honor the Earth release also stated that the work in the area violates a stay on construction from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer from last December, but Enbridge said Monday that there is no stay of construction.
“It is not true,” Little said.
