Crow Wing County is hosting a public information meeting to discuss the intersection improvement project at the junction of State Hwy. 210 and County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 31 in Crosby.
Improvements will consist of a roundabout intersection and lane reconfiguration along CSAH 31. Project construction is scheduled for the summer of 2023.
This project will seek to improve a variety of well documented challenges that are located at the existing junction. This will be accomplished by using current safety design standards, best management environmental practices.
The public information meeting will be held at the Crosby City Hall (2 Second St. SW, Crosby, MN 56441) on Tuesday Nov. 9, at 6 p.m.
The meeting will begin with an introduction to the project, followed by public comment. Maps and other pertinent information relating to this project will be available for public view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.