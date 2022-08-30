The Minnesota Department of Transportation, City of Brainerd and Crow Wing County invite the Brainerd Lakes Community to view the early design plans and receive a project update for the future
Highway 210/Washington Street improvement project.
The public is welcome to participate in any of these opportunities:
• Public meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Land Services (lower level) at 322 Laurel Street, Brainerd. Presentation at 5 p.m. Meet-and-greet will follow and guests will have an opportunity to view layouts, provide comments and speak with the project team.
• Business meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 7:30–9:30 a.m. Presentation at 7:30 a.m. at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 224 W Washington Street, Brainerd. Seating is limited, email colleen@brainerdlakeschamber.com to reserve a spot or sign up for an online option.
• Public virtual event: Open online through Monday, Sept. 12 at futurehwy210brainerd.com.
All the information will be identical and presented in these five Hwy. 210 segments:
The Brainerd community worked together in 2021 to study the corridor to better understand the needs, issues and use of the four-lane between Baxter Drive and Pine Shores Road. Public feedback, priorities and technical data gained remain key in the development of this future Highway 210 project that will:
In fall 2022, MnDOT will obtain municipal consent with the City of Brainerd, then begin final engineer design plans. Construction is scheduled for 2026–2027.
Questions or concerns about the future Highway 210 Brainerd project can be directed to Luke Wehseler, MnDOT project manager, via email Luke.Wehseler@state.mn.us or phone 218-821-0618.
