“You don’t win if you are a quitter,” said Kenn Ashton.
Never a quitter, Ashton, who is 68, still competes in rodeo bull riding and bare bronc riding. According to RodeoNews.com, Ashton is the oldest bull rider alive who is still competing.
He’s broken nearly every bone in his body and is currently recovering from a contest in Ada, Oklahoma, in April 2021.
“They didn’t have any stock left (in Ada),” said Ashton, “so they rounded up a wild one. The bull spun so fast, it made me dizzy.”
The resulting fall from that bull ride caused a pinched nerve in his back requiring surgery. After a week in the hospital, he spent three weeks in a nursing home. He said last week that he is still healing from that but plans to compete again next spring. He’s had 19 broken ribs since 2016, he said.
Here’s what Rodeonews.com had to say in 2017: “A two-time world record holder as the oldest person alive still riding bulls, Kenn Ashton is at the top of his game at 63 years old. He is carrying on a 44-year and counting rodeo career. The Jacobson, Minnesota, cowboy is possibly the only bull rider who has great-grandchildren.”
Ashton holds the title of senior pro bull rider set in 2017 at High River, Alberta, Canada and in bull riding in 1991 at the North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie, a record that still stands. In 2016, Kenn made his first trip to the CSPRA (Canadian Senior Pro Rodeo Association)-sanctioned High River Rodeo in Canada where he broke the world record for the oldest bull rider alive. He went back in April, breaking his own record again while setting an arena record, winning with a 72-point ride.
And, although Ashton still makes the news as a bull and bronc rider, his focus now is on training young people in the sport.
“Some kids think it’s all glamor,” he said, “but you have to practice and train at home. You go to competitions for the money.”
The pro has about nine students who are training at Ashton’s Rat Trap Ranch near Jacobson.
Students include Ashton’s granddaughter, LaShawna Ashton, 27, and her boyfriend, Jon Michalek, 32, who live in the Blackduck area. LaShawna works as a stylist at Maurice’s in Grand Rapids, and Michalek works for Polar Insulation in Squaw Lake.
“I tried barrel racing, but the bull riding had better appeal,” said LaShawna. After taking her first ride at the Effie rodeo, she said she wanted to do it again.
“Her mother and aunt were bull riders,” said Ashton, “Until they saw one six and a half feet tall at the back.”
LaShawna has been working at the craft since 2012, with some off years, she noted. “My grandfather reminds me about why we are in the business. We’re pretty competitive as a family. Making a ride feels pretty good.”
She said she has been working out at a gym to get her core in shape for an event Sept. 3 hosted by Ashton at his ranch.
Michalek’s cousins were into riding and they would practice the sport on a friend’s livestock.
“Once I was 18, I decided to try it in Effie,” he said. He did that for two years until, as they say, “life got in the way.”
Michalek served four years, nine months in the U.S. Air Force in cyber systems operation. After that, he worked in tree removal and landscaping in Ohio. He also studied biology at Penn State before he moved back to northern Minnesota.
Michalek said he always wanted to get back into the riding, preferably the bareback bronc riding.
Another student has been fascinated by rodeo riding since he was a child. Anthony Ashton, 28, Antigo, Wisconsin, who is Kenn’s nephew.
“I mostly want to represent the family name,” said Anthony, “and support Kenn and everything he does.”
Anthony will be the announcer at the Sept. 3 rodeo at the ranch in Jacobson.
Florida native, Dylan White, 27, is a construction worker who lives in Warba and became interested in bull riding in the last couple of years. He trained for a while with someone in Florida, rode bulls for a time in Texas, then moved to Minnesota a year ago. White connected with Kenn through Facebook and now trains in Jacobson about once a week.
“Kenn’s a one-of-a-kind person with a lot of life wisdom,” White said.
He added, “You’re never too good to practice. It’s all about timing and reaction, discipline and grit. The biggest thing I’ve taken out of rodeo is to never be too scared to take a risk.”
Student Cody Vian is 28, an employee of Savanna Pallets, who lives between Aitkin and McGregor. He was 21 when he started riding bulls for practice and competition. He had to take three years off due to a riding injury, but is back on track to practice.
“My dream is to go to Professional Bull Riders (PBR) events and become a world champion,” Vian said. “I am looking forward to Kenn teaching me and winning PBR. I like (the sport) because it’s fun and maybe dangerous.”
Kenn’s cousin, Rita Manthey, rural Bovey, said she thinks Kenn is crazy for still competing at his age. “He’s been around horses all his life,” she said. “When he was young, he would come to our place and jump on the cows and steers.”
Family members and Kenn’s students will compete at the Sept. 3 event at Rat Trap Ranch. A prize is a buckle made in Colorado by a rodeo friend of Kenn’s.
“I want to make these students tougher on the world stage,” said Kenn.
Kenn said he is willing to help anyone who’s serious about learning how to ride bulls and horses. He can be reached at 218-537-1915.
