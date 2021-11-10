Ready, set, SNOW!

Acting Aitkin Street Department Supervisor Lon Nicko and Chief of Police Paul Ryan got together this week to give a message to residents and visitors who are in Aitkin this winter.
“We want people to be aware and think about the importance of keeping the streets clear when snow falls,” said Nicko.
Signs will be installed at entry points to the city this winter stating that the city has a snow ordinance.
The city has a parking ordinance that governs parking and towing when there is snow. Ordinance 70.16 is strictly enforced and can be found on the city of Aitkin web page and is quoted in the text box below.
“When a vehicle has three citations,” said Ryan, “it will be towed because it becomes a safety and efficiency issue for city workers and the public.”
Towing fees average $120 and up, plus there is a daily fee for storage if a vehicle remains impounded. Towing companies are privately owned, so the fees are not set by the city.
FREE CITY PARKING
There is a free city parking lot between Minnesota Ave. N. and First Ave. in Aitkin where people can park. There is a 72-hour limit on parking in the free lot. After that, vehicles will be moved to allow plowing.
The Aitkin Street Department has ambitious goals for getting streets and public parking lots cleared after a snow event. Even when snow is not falling, snowbanks and piles of snow have to be moved. Vehicles parked incorrectly can make it more difficult to meet those goals. The street department usually plows at night, but may have to plow at other times.
SIDEWALKS
Sidewalks in front of both private and business properties must be cleared within 24 hours. Private contractors are available to help with that if people need assistance.
§ 70.16 RESTRICTED PARKING DURING SNOW SEASON.
(A) (1) No owner or driver of a vehicle shall park the vehicle or permit any vehicle to remain on any street between November 1 and May 1 in the city after accumulation of snow to a depth of one inch or more, unless otherwise posted.
(2) This prohibition shall not apply on any block after it has become substantially clear of snow and ice from curb to curb.
(B) If any vehicle is parked, abandoned or left standing in violation of division (A) above, the same may be summarily removed, without notice to the owner, at the direction of the city’s Police Department. The removal shall be at the expense of the owner of the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle shall pay the city all costs incurred for the removal of the vehicle including, but not limited to, towing, storage and parking citation. After all costs are paid, the vehicle will be released to the owner.
(Ord. 327, passed 11-19-2007) Penalty, see § 70.99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.