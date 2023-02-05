Radon is a colorless and odorless gas found in the soil and common throughout Minnesota.
Because soil is porous, radon moves up from the soil and into homes. The gas can accumulate in the air, becoming a health concern.
Radon gas decays into small particles that are radioactive and when people inhale these small particles they can damage the lung. Exposure to radon over a long period of time can lead to lung cancer.
In Minnesota, more than two in five homes have radon levels that pose a significant health risk.
safe level
Any radon level poses some health risk and it is not possible to reduce radon to zero. The best approach is to lower the radon level as much as possible.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set the action level at 4 pCi/L (picocuries of radon per liter of air). At 4 pCi/L or higher, it is recommended a radon mitigation system is installed to reduce the radon level.
Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommended all Minnesotans test their home for radon. A radon test is the only way to find out how much radon is in your home. You can test your home yourself or hire a licensed professional.
The result from a properly performed test will help you decide if you need to reduce your home’s radon levels.
test for radon
The two basic radon tests available are a short-term and a long-term test. Do a short-term test first. Your local health department or government agency may offer test kits at reduced prices. Information on where to find radon test kits can be found at the MDH website. When buying a home, consider hiring a licensed radon professional to perform the test.
If radon is high, hire a licensed radon professional to install a radon mitigation system. Radon mitigation systems use a fan to pull air from the soil and exhaust it outdoors. All systems should reduce radon below the EPA action level of 4 pCi/L. Once installed, the licensed professional will place a tag on the system.
Call MDH if you have questions or wish to request an inspection. Find more information at mn.gov/radon.
Mitigating
Deciding to mitigate should be based on the long-term test result or the average of two short-term tests.
In real estate transactions, the decision to mitigate should be based on a continuous monitor test or the average of two short-term tests done side by side.
All Minnesota homes should be tested for radon and then retested every two-five years (save your test results). Test before and after you make changes to the home, including finishing a basement, adding an addition, making energy efficiency improvements or installing a vent hood in the kitchen. This also includes if you add or modify your home’s central air conditioning or heating system. Retest after adding a radon mitigation system to make sure it is working properly.
