The second generation of the Aitkin County Land Department’s (ACLD) Recreation Plan was approved by the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners May 25.
The purpose of the plan is to evaluate current recreation demands and identify opportunities to enhance recreation opportunities in the county while balancing natural resources and competing land.
Aitkin County is home to 100 of the first 300 miles of the Mississippi River, 365 lakes and 220,000 acres of county-managed forestland.
The ACLD’s first-ever study, published in 1941, noted that the county’s “thousands of lakes and many beautiful streams... make certain areas a paradise for vacationists, hunters and fisherman.”
The report highlighted the fact that many people come to the county from different parts of the state for vacation and sport.
Over the past 10 years, the ACLD has identified opportunities and next steps for improving trail-based recreation in the county. This includes ATV trails, snowmobile trails, hiking trails and equestrian trails.
Action steps for the next 10 years include improving surveying tools to track traffic and environmental impact.
Chris Johnson, recreation specialist, calls this a comprehensive plan to “provide insight into the pulse of the recreation resource.”
