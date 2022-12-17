At 3:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Amber Renee Schuessler, 29, Remer, sustained non-life threatening injuries when the 2013 Ford Fiesta she was driving crashed.

The Ford was traveling southbound on Hwy. 169 near milepost 290 in Hill Lake Township, Aitkin County, when it left the roadway and struck several trees before coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

