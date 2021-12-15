Pike Point Boat Landing just south of Garrison was once a busy wayside rest with restrooms and water.
“Over the years it has gone downhill,” said Loren Larson, second term mayor of Garrison. “It’s been a passion of mine to make it nicer than it has been the last few years.”
Although no restrooms or water will be made available, it will once again be an attractive area for visitors.
More than a dozen volunteers turned out Nov. 30 to beautify the area. A joint venture between the city of Garrison, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the volunteers went to work cleaning out brush and taking down trees. The Mille Lacs Band brought a brush hog and wood chipper to remove the larger trees from this culturally-sensitive area.
Larson said a few trees lean toward Mille Lacs Lake and won’t be taken down until there is significant ice on the lake.
“This was a great relationship-building effort between the entities involved,” Larson added.
The joint efforts will resume in the spring. Larson is hoping to get help from Crow Wing County to plant native flowers in the area. He also said he envisions a bridge over the creek so people can walk into Garrison without entering the highway.
“I’m very happy with the work going on there,” said Larson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.