Aitkin County has received Federal Fiscal Recovery Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners has approved funding to be used to directly impact Aitkin County by establishing the Aitkin County Business Revitalization Grant Program.

The purpose of this grant fund is to help support local businesses to upgrade/revitalize the outside presence of their business property in the community in an effort to drive economic growth. As business owners and members of the community, it is important that to establish and maintain an image of growth and success. The fund will help support upgrades of awnings, signage, outdoor aesthetics and general business image and appearance. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.