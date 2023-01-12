Jump Ball Kings
Stetson Smith

“Winning feels so much better when you’re born to lose,” said Tornado Da Kang.

Tornado Da Kang was in town for Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival and with musical artist Shunna Redd, held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin. His local producer, Big Shiv, organized the event entitled “Good Vibes.” 

