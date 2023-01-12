“Winning feels so much better when you’re born to lose,” said Tornado Da Kang.
Tornado Da Kang was in town for Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival and with musical artist Shunna Redd, held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin. His local producer, Big Shiv, organized the event entitled “Good Vibes.”
Da Kang has been rapping since he was a kid, which was also when he got his stage name “Tornado.” His mom came up with this nickname since her son was always getting into something, she would say, “You’re running around like a human tornado.”
During an interview with the singer/songwriter, the subject turned to a program he co-founded with Steto Smith called Jump Ball Kings (JBK).
Established in 2018, “J-esus U-nderstands M-y P-ain, JBK is a travel ball basketball team out of a small town in Georgia,” said Smith. “It gives kids more opportunities.”
Overcoming
challenges
“Our mission was to grab the youth and get the youth out of the streets,” explained Da Kang. “We started with kids that got cut from the school team. I knew what it was (like) to be the kid that had nothing (and) come from nothing.”
“It’s a vehicle,” said Smith of JPK. “It can take you from point A to B. I offer it to the community because it’s something new for a new era in time and because football is also a big time sport in the town, it gives kids more opportunity.”
Smith is the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) and a head coach of the JBK program. He is joined by Stanquez Yorker, Anthony Poole and Mario Johnson. Smith created the program to, “Better the community and give more opportunity to kids who can’t play school ball for various reasons. It’s a way for some youth to be noticed and have an opportunity to get exposed to a level of competition you don’t see unless you’re in it.” These men have experience with the game at a high level. Playing high school and some even had the chance to play at the college level and professionally. Smith said, “We are able to mix the knowledge of our guys and helping our boys have an advantage but still knowing we have to make them work for it because it can be taken away at any time.”
Currently JBK is based out of Tennille/Sandersville/Davisboro, Georgia. Smith was asked if the group had plans to expand. He said he came up with the plan in Atlanta and got motivation from, “a brother to take the idea back home, so basically I expanded home.”
Smith talked about how the growth of the organization has “gone through the roof and players got better over the years. Players are listening to the coaches and mentors and becoming better student athletes rather than a statistic. “We (the JBK group) have a common goal to bring families together, show kids that attitude and effort is everything and they can leave the streets in the streets.” Smith said he takes a lot of pride in the youth. He would like to see more competitions so the athletes can get more accustomed to participating. Smith said what he’d most like to see is, “the community coming together, keeping the kids busy year round.” Some of the players may even catch the eye of college coaches, he explained.
Smith said he has learned to stay humble, give chances and have a listening ear. He said, ”I use myself as an example to push the guys to be better.” He has high expectations of his Jump Ball Kings, he said he wants them to, “Be men, learn something through the game of basketball and take it with you everywhere you go mentally and if you are the one called to play on the next level, take it, but also have a plan B.” Smith will continue working in the community bringing kids together on different levels and showing them different aspects of life through basketball.
When speaking about the JBK program, Smith smiled, “JBK started with six players in 2018 that were in sixth grade. We made a national run that year out of 38 teams making it to the sweet 16. We haven’t looked back yet. We have a full class of 2025, 2026/27, 2028/29 teams present. Those same six guys were cut in sixth grade, made the team in seventh grade and lost in the semi finals. They came back the next year in eighth grade to make it as CSRA Champs! Three guys made the varsity team in ninth grade and they made it all the way to the Elite 8!”
Youth in the Tennille, George area can join Jump Ball Kings by emailing Smith at smithstetson8@gmail.com. Those interested can also follow the “Jump Ball Kings” on Facebook.
