Roughing it in

Thursday, Jan. 14, dawned blustery, freezing rain falling from the skies before turning to snow.
In spite of it all, Wausau Homes delivered the Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity home and, by the end of the day, had the majority of the pre-built home in place.
“It went from no house to the final house with a roof on it in two days,” said John Baker, who is serving as the project management consultant for Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity.
A former construction manager, Baker is now the student ministry staff member at New Life Church. He said he and New Life Pastor Larry Burg were contacted by Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity Director Ann Schwartz.
“She sent an email saying, ‘we’re really looking for someone to help out with this,’” explained Baker, adding that the normal volunteers for Habitat weren’t necessarily coming forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just thought it was something I could help out with,” Baker said. He was in construction management before turning to ministry full-time in 2008 and helped coordinate the work with Wausau Homes to put the home together.
Baker said that the “shell” of the house is complete and subcontractors will rough in the plumbing and heating this week.
Kara Anderson, a single mother with two children who lives in Aitkin, was selected as the home recipient in March.
She will receive the home with a 0% loan, one that Habitat for Humanity holds as the owner pays it off.
Habitat for Humanity also fundraises and pursues grants to cover the costs of building a new home. Fundraising this year, however, has been anything but simple.
Schwartz said she was pleased to see the house coming together.
However, volunteers are still needed for the project. Schwartz said that the group is still looking for volunteers to help with roofing, siding, installation of cabinets, sheetrocking and more over the next several weeks.
Habitat for Humanity could also use non-construction volunteers to bring food and drink for the crews, make phone calls and emails and pick up materials and move materials from the garage to the site.
Call 218-927-5656 or email aitkinhabitat@gmail.com for more information about volunteering.
