Palisade resident Nick Gunning took over management of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure in January.
Now he’s building a team to support him in his effort to maximize its effectiveness and preserve this valuable asset.
On April 28, Ben Oseien of Minnesota Rural Water and Curt Carlson of the Palisade Fire Department joined Gunning in what should be a twice-yearly maintenance inspection of the city’s water system.
As recently as 1985, city of Palisade residents were all on private well water systems. The city now has a city water system with 25 fire hydrants, each with a replacement value of $7,000, said Oseien.
None of the three doing the inspection could recall exactly when the system was last inspected and flushed, but the consensus was that it’s been a decade or more.
“This is a big investment for a tiny city like Palisade,” said Oseien. “It’s worth preserving, for sure.”
Oseien went on to say that Minnesota has some of the best well water in the country. If there are issues with the color, taste or smell of Palisade’s city water, it is likely due to one of three factors. The water tower used to store the water, a buildup of sediments and scale in the pipes, or the inaccurate application of water treatment chemicals like chlorine.
The city’s well is 280 feet deep, pulling from an aquifer that has really high quality water. Minnesota has a wellhead protection law that says that when a city draws its water from a well, private wells in the city must be capped off and retired from use in the home. Wells can still be used for watering livestock or plants, but they cannot be connected to the city water system. The state has funding available to help with capping old wells. This rule is intended to prevent contamination of the city’s water supply by water from what were sometimes shallow, even hand-dug wells left over from earlier times.
Gunning has been testing the water regularly, and treating it with chlorine to disinfect the system. Fluoride is required to be added by law, so he does that too. The Minnesota Department of Health does the actual testing once per quarter; Gunning tests a daily sample.
The city has been receiving complaints about the color, taste and smell of the water. Oseien had this to say, “The water tower can be affected by temperature; warm water can promote bacterial growth, which could cause a rotten-egg smell in the water. That is caused by H2SO4, hydrogen sulfide, which is a byproduct of bacteria metabolism. The treatment for that is chlorine, which dissipates on contact with air, but which also can be tasted and smelled in the water.
Treating with chlorine has a benefit when the water is high in minerals, as Palisade’s is. The treatment oxidizes manganese and iron, so they adhere less to fixtures and pipes.
Oseien explained that the lack of regular flushing could be causing the city’s water problems.
“In a pressurized water system, the daily use of water does not create what we call a ‘flushing velocity’ in the water lines. So the daily water flow just leaves a sediment to build up over time in the pipes. When we open the hydrants section by section, each part of the city’s water infrustructure gets scoured out by the flushing action created by the scouring velocity of the water.”
Each hydrant has a number, and each part of the city’s water system can be isolated by valves to ensure it gets flushed. Some of those valves have not been operated in so long that they could not be opened last week and will have to be revisited to complete the maintenance event.
Oseien, Carlson and Gunning observed that the repeated freeze-thaw cycle of Minnesota winters can cause the pipes to shift in location slightly, making some of the values hard to reach with the special tool required to turn them. Gunning will be watching those valves to see if they return to their normal position once freezing stops for the summer.
“We want to use non-emergency time to make sure every part of our system operates smoothly,” said Carlson. “That way, if there is a fire, we don’t find anything unexpected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.