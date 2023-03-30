There are difficulties in this day and age for employees and employers alike. “In Northeast Minnesota, just as in the rest of the state, there is a historically tight labor market,” said Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Regional Labor Market Analyst Carson Gorecki.
“This means that there are few jobseekers relative to the number of job openings. As of the end of 2021, the job seeker to job vacancy ratio in NE Minnesota was 0.4 and 0.3 statewide. Looking from the other direction, there were about 2.5 job openings for every unemployed person in the region. That is the highest (or lowest) ratio since we started keeping track in 2001.”
The cost of … well, everything … seems to have gone up and even with the state’s minimum wage rates adjusted to $10.59 per hour for large employers and $8.63 per hour for others, finding a job that pays enough to keep up with the bills may be difficult.
Gorecki noted that in Aitkin County, the number of those looking for work is near to what it was in 2019 (before the pandemic). “The county has weathered the past few years relatively better than many other counties.”
Unemployment in Aitkin County is at a record low. So, what’s the problem?
The workforce
“In 2022, there was an average of fewer than 280 unemployed persons,” continued Gorecki. “While the labor force has not changed much, the efficiency of the labor market appears to have increased as employer demand increased and a larger share of people looking for work were becoming employed than before the pandemic. Aitkin’s labor force has not grown much since 2010, adding only about 20 workers over 12 years. Over that time, the population and workforce have aged.
Aitkin County ranks as the oldest county in Minnesota. “As of 2021, Aitkin had the highest median age in the state at 55.8 years. For reference, the state’s median age was 38.3 years. Whereas in 2000, 12.8% of jobs were held by 55-64-year-olds, that share nearly doubled to 23.1% in 2022. Same for jobs held by 65+ workers, which increased from 4.7% in 2000 to 9.2% in 2022. By comparison 17.5% of Minnesota jobs were held by 55-64-year-olds and 6.3% were held by 65+ workers in 2022. The growth in the older worker employment shares was reversed slightly 2019-2022. This trend is especially relevant to a county like Aitkin which has an older than average population/workforce.”
In a 2018 Aitkin Age article, Jeanne Schram reported, “Aitkin County’s employment is highly seasonal because of the rate of tourism. The numbers will likely increase as the weather warms. The good news is that there are jobs for those who want them.”
This was discussed at a recent Aitkin County Board meeting. It was noted that people over the age of 55 and females appear to be dropping out of the labor force. “Although reasons are multi-faceted,” said Kelly Asche from the Center for Rural Policy and Development, he heard the ‘lack of child care’ repeated over and over.
Employers
The consensus with the county’s larger employers seems to be that finding qualified candidates and employee retention are issues. “Employers are having to compete for the smaller pool of candidates available in the market,” said Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Blank. “This is largely related to the retirement of the baby boomer generation and the migration of the younger generation’s career aspirations differing from previous generations. This has forced employers to place strong emphasis on promoting their mission, purpose, and culture, in addition to strengthening what they offer to employees.”
A past employer on the corporate side with 100 plus employees and as an independent employer (owning his own supermarket), Ronald Lammers said that looking the part can be important when searching for a job. Job seekers should treat the interview as a place to let the employer know how you will be a valued member of the team. As far as employee retention, Lammers said, “Some employees feel that they don’t want to follow the playbook.” He explained the investment businesses put into the hiring and training of their employees can be huge.
“We have had difficulties over the last several years trying to get certified staff - especially in mathematics and special education. Getting some non-certified positions like bus drivers and paraprofessionals has also been tough,” said McGregor School Superintendent Brad Johnson.
Aitkin School Superintendent Dan Stifter said, “We are all looking for employees. The need seems to be greater than the supply right now.”
“We have had some difficulties in finding employees,” stated Hill City School Superintendent Adam Johnson. “When jobs used to open, we would get five to 20 applications. Now, if we can get two to three, we feel lucky.”
“We probably mirror the health care industry overall with some of the last few years’ difficulties in finding qualified applicants,” said Lee Reichenbach, chief human resources officer at Riverwood. “With that said, we have been aggressive in talent acquisition and really have been fortunate to be able to grow headcount at a time when others are just trying to keep staffing numbers level.”
“There are shortages in affordable housing options and child care services. The combination of these items has placed extra pressure on employers to come up with creative solutions for how to recruit and retain employees,” said Blank.
“I think one of the biggest challenges in the health care human resources realm in the immediate future is to remain fiscally solvent at a time when use of higher priced, temporary contract workers is a reality for many organizations,” said Reichenbach.
Potential solutions
McGregor area growth coach, Liz Dean, said, “There are many innovative ways to address the nagging issues businesses are experiencing. Leaders and businesses who are willing to be curious, creative and courageous will be in a much better position than those that do not.”
Dean said, “What helps people, helps businesses.” She said that according to Gallup, 80% of employees are not engaged and “less-than optimal leadership practices cost the typical organization approximately 7% of their total annual sales.”
Blank added, “By employers coming together with their local communities and tackling community-wide issues, such as higher education schooling options, housing and/or child care, there is an opportunity to solve things by pooling their resources and working together.”
“Business owners who lead with self-awareness and empathy can weather economic storms, build better relationships and remain motivated - while lifting up their employees,” said Dean. “Emotional intelligence skills are critical.” She added that teams led by those with well-developed emotional intelligence outperform on revenue targets and managers who use communication well and have empathy assist with employee engagement.
Dean suggested employers ask themselves what’s working, what’s not working and what would make it work even better, and go from there to create a winning strategy. To contact Dean, email liz@ldeancoaching.com.
