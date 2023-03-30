There are difficulties in this day and age for employees and employers alike. “In Northeast Minnesota, just as in the rest of the state, there is a historically tight labor market,” said Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Regional Labor Market Analyst Carson Gorecki. 

“This means that there are few jobseekers relative to the number of job openings. As of the end of 2021, the job seeker to job vacancy ratio in NE Minnesota was 0.4 and 0.3 statewide. Looking from the other direction, there were about 2.5 job openings for every unemployed person in the region. That is the highest (or lowest) ratio since we started keeping track in 2001.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.