Applications are now being accepted for the Minnesota Credit Union Foundation Scholarship Council (FSC) scholarship program. As part of Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union’s continued efforts to support students and their families in their financial education journey, those who qualify are encouraged to apply for this scholarship opportunity available exclusively to Minnesota credit union members.
This year the council will be awarding eight $1,000 scholarships to traditional applicants and eight $1,000 scholarships to non-traditional applicants. Any member of a Minnesota Credit Union Network affiliated credit union pursuing post-secondary education in the fall 2023/spring 2024 or a high school senior graduating in 2023 is eligible to apply.
Find more information and a link to the application at mmfcu.org. Applications are being accepted online with a submission deadline of Nov. 30.
To apply, submit an essay not exceeding 500 words answering the following essay question: “With rising costs of living, how has this impacted your financial goals and how can your credit union help you achieve them?”
The FSC has awarded over 340 scholarships totaling over $200,000 since its inception in 1997. The FSC strives to build credit union brand awareness and strengthen member relationships through its scholarship program.
Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative serving central Minnesota. What sets Mid Minnesota apart from other financial institutions is that our members are owners and have a vested interest in our success. Any profits are returned to our membership in the form of higher dividend rates, lower interest rates on loans, additional technology and growth in services. MMFCU has 13 locations and participates in CO-OP Shared Branching offering an additional 5,900 locations nationwide for when you travel or are away at school. Deposits are federally insured by NCUA and we are an Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at mmfcu.org.
