Shamrock Township Recreation Area

The Shamrock Township Recreational Area in Aitkin County has seen a lot of activity over the years and was long overdue for some updates. The Shamrock Township Board decided to do just that.
The Shamrock Recreation Area Project was born. Clerk Candace Kral said “We are working on two stages of the park project at the same time.” Kral explained the first phase consists of a picnic shelter with restrooms, a pavilion, new playground equipment, enlarging the parking lot and a veteran memorial. The township has received funding assistance from the Minnesota DNR Outdoor Grant.
Phase two will consist of tennis/pickleball courts. This phase is being funded through donations and township funds.
“Shamrock Township is seeking funding to support the recreational area improvement project that was started for the benefit of our communities,” said the group’s website townof shamrock.org. “Shamrock is a quickly growing township serving nearby cities such as McGregor, Palisade, Tamarack and Jacobson to name a few. The current population of Shamrock Township is 1,248.”
The board posted a letter that said, “This project is a large undertaking but will truly improve the quality of life for our residents and those visiting this beautiful part of Central Minnesota. Being able to provide the additional outdoor activities will increase the diversity of recreation available to individuals. Attracting tourism and additional people to our communities will also support our local businesses which will potentially increase revenue.”
The project has a target date for completion sometime this summer when there will be a celebration and a veteran memorial dedication ceremony. Planned walking trails will take longer to complete.
URBAN TOWN
The board held a meeting in January of this year to discuss the process and pros and cons of becoming an urban town. If this were to happen, the question would need to be put on the ballot in a township election for voter approval.
According to Wikipedia, an urban township is afforded more local authority than that of a township and less than that of a city. Often, urban townships use this authority for greater economic development. An urban township is freed from needing elector approval of certain town actions and has additional powers given otherwise only to cities. The greatest addition to powers of an urban township is that of economic development and public works.
The minutes from the meeting stated, “The main desires for becoming an urban town is the requirement for a five-supervisor board and the opportunities for grants that are not available to regular townships and the ability to streamline some of the processes of the township, enabling the township to move through certain steps a little quicker.”
Kral informed the board at the March 9 meeting that it could make a motion to have the questions – urban town with five-member supervisory board and/or five-member supervisor board without urban town status – put on the ballot for the 2024 Township March Election. Or the residents can present the board with a petition. Once approved by a ballot vote, the additional supervisors are added by either a special vote (process as stated in Minnesota statutes) or if not going to an urban town has the option to wait until the next town election.
