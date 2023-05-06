Shamrock Township Recreation Area
Shamrock Township graphic

The Shamrock Township Recreational Area in Aitkin County has seen a lot of activity over the years and was long overdue for some updates. The Shamrock Township Board decided to do just that.

The Shamrock Recreation Area Project was born. Clerk Candace Kral said “We are working on two stages of the park project at the same time.” Kral explained the first phase consists of a picnic shelter with restrooms, a pavilion, new playground equipment, enlarging the parking lot and a veteran memorial. The township has received funding assistance from the Minnesota DNR Outdoor Grant.

