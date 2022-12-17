She volunteers and fundraises year round, it’s no surprise that this woman preferred to remain anonymous. She helps raise money each year for area children around Christmastime. “This is a mission that God put in my heart and I want Him to get the credit,” she said.

This year she was able to raise over $1,400 dollars from her coworkers at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and will help to “spread joy” to kids. “I have a heart for helping people. I love it when I get the chance to encourage someone or help them to have a better day.”

