She volunteers and fundraises year round, it’s no surprise that this woman preferred to remain anonymous. She helps raise money each year for area children around Christmastime. “This is a mission that God put in my heart and I want Him to get the credit,” she said.
This year she was able to raise over $1,400 dollars from her coworkers at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and will help to “spread joy” to kids. “I have a heart for helping people. I love it when I get the chance to encourage someone or help them to have a better day.”
While working on the shopping for the kids, she had tags spread out on her kitchen table. She said she was just overcome with grief for them that she began to cry.
Some of the things the children asked for were boots and shoes, others asked for snow pants. She said, “One little 7-year-old listed his needs as boots and snow pants, but his ‘wish’ was a bike.”
The anonymous woman ended with this thought, “In a world with so much excess, it is sad to see so many kids doing without through no fault of their own.”
Making a difference in one’s community is a worthy goal. There are many paths a person can take to be a catalyst for change. One of the easiest ways to make positive change is to support nonprofit organizations.
You can help yourself by helping others. According to Waterford.org, an equitable learning organization, supporting nonprofits can lead to a greater sense of happiness, improved mental health and a stronger sense of purpose and fosters a greater number of social connections. There are many different ways to be involved.
• If you are able, make financial donations. Nonprofit organizations require funding to meet their missions. Support from donors can cover operating costs and ensure missions are not stalled or canceled due to lack of funding.
• Assist with fundraising. Share information about an organization with others and ask them for their support. This type of fundraising is especially valuable because it does not require nonprofit organizations to allocate their own resources in order to generate donations.
• Provide PTO time to willing volunteers. Business owners in a community can be sure their employees have adequate paid time off to volunteer with local nonprofits. A company may establish a set amount of hours or days per quarter or month that can be used for volunteerism in any aspect.
• Sponsor an event. While private individuals can sponsor events, the collective resources of a business or other group, such as a school, may be better equipped to spearhead a charity event.
• Participate in or attend an event. Even if you cannot donate or sponsor an event, you can still be involved. Showing up to support a cause can help raise awareness and inspire nonprofit workers and volunteers.
Individuals and businesses can support nonprofit groups in their communities in various ways and reap the rewards that such support produces.
It seems that there is no shortage of volunteer opportunities, especially during the holiday season. Finding the right volunteer opportunity may take some trial and error. The following are some tips for finding the right fit.
• Consider skills and interests. Make a list of activities that you enjoy. This may help guide volunteer choices. For example, if you like hiking, you may volunteer to clean up a local park.
• Assess your skill levels. Is there something you are particularly adept at doing? For example, if you are a certified public accountant, you may be able to volunteer by mentoring young accounting students, or doing taxes or bookkeeping tasks for the elderly or less fortunate.
• Think about commitment level. Figure out how much time you can spend volunteering. Maybe you only have the weekends or a few hours in the evenings? Understanding how much free time you have can help you choose opportunities that fit within these parameters.
• Research potential organizations. Use resources such as CreativeVolunteer that vet charitable groups to determine if they are trustworthy.
• Define your goals. Have goals in mind when selecting opportunities. Defining a goal can help you maintain the motivation to volunteer and see a project through to completion.
• Start small. Wade into a volunteer opportunity slowly to see if it is the right fit. This may include volunteering one day a week or month. Increase the time you spend volunteering once you’ve found the right place for you.
Volunteering can bring joy to a person’s life, especially when individuals find an inspiring opportunity.
Metro Creative Connection contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.