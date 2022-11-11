In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day, calling on the nation to “solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”
In the nearly seven decades since, millions more Americans, including residents of Aitkin County, have bravely taken up the call to protect and serve. This Nov. 11, we will come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate these brave individuals who have served our country in uniform.
Now more than ever, our veterans and their families need our support. In a time when our country is divided on so many issues, we can all agree that these public servants who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude. That’s why this year, Aitkin County is joining the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) in launching Operation Green Light for veterans, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of our veterans.
Roughly 250,000 members transition out of the armed services each year. In the period following separation from the military, service members face the challenge of transitioning to a post-military civilian life. Tragically, evidence suggests that transitioning veterans are at higher risk for suicide, yet they often do not receive adequate support and resources. Veteran suicides have claimed over 30,000 lives since 2001 alone—four times more than the number of U.S. military personnel who died in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
As part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, Aitkin County is illuminating the Government Center green beginning on Nov. 7 to remind the veterans and their families in our community that we are here for them. We encourage individuals and businesses to join us by changing one light bulb in the entryway of your house or business to a green bulb.
By shining a green light, you let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported. While this event is focused on the week of Veterans Day (Nov. 7th-13th), we encourage individuals to continue to shine the light year-round.
Operation Green Light is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the resources available to veterans and their families. Here in Aitkin County, we’re proud to serve approximately 1600 veterans through the Aitkin County Veterans Service Office. Throughout the year, our county staff are busy connecting our veterans to federal and state benefits, helping them manage employment needs, providing rides to, and medical appointments at, the VA, as well as helping them find veteran peers who can assist with the transition back to civilian life. Veterans and family members can learn more about available services provided by the Aitkin County Veterans Services Office by calling Penny Harms or Josh Hughley at 218-927-7320 or by sending an email to Penny.harms@co.aitkin.mn.us or Josh.hughley@co.aitkin.mn.us.
Penny Harms is the Aitkin County Veterans Service Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.