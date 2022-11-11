Green light veterans
In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day, calling on the nation to “solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”

In the nearly seven decades since, millions more Americans, including residents of Aitkin County, have bravely taken up the call to protect and serve. This Nov. 11, we will come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate these brave individuals who have served our country in uniform.

