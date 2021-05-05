Skaters gonna skate!

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, Aitkin High School’s Josh Lindgren took to the skate park at the Aitkin City Park.
With just about 15 or 20 minutes before having to head out for baseball pictures, Lindgren used his skateboard on the large variety of jumps and props at the park.
When he was asked if his picture could be taken, his response? “Sure. Is this to help save the skate park?”
Saving the skate park has been at the front of many people’s minds since the Aitkin City Council announced in early April that they were planning to take it down and place pickleball courts there instead.
After a large amount of feedback, however, the city announced late last week that it would go in another direction, polling the public about what amenities the city park should have.
Amanda Lowe, a member of the Aitkin City Council and the head of the subcommittee working on the park plan, said that eliminating the skate park wasn’t really the choice on the table.
“It was never a decision to eliminate the skate park,” Lowe said. “It was a recommendation to relocate.”
The Aitkin City Park project has been in the works for the last few years. With the completion of the regulation-sized hockey rink last fall, the city found that the rink was well-used over the winter.
However, because of unforeseen costs with the rink – including increased construction costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, work on the soil where the rink was placed and additional engineering costs – the remainder of the work was not completed.
Among the projects left to be done include a new warming house and the aforementioned pickleball courts.
“Those construction costs and engineering costs were never budgeted,” Lowe said.
The city council formed the Aitkin Parks and Recreation subcommittee to try and create funding solutions for the remainder of the work.
In the meantime, temporary pickleball courts were placed on the courts at the Don Hagestuen Tennis Complex – a solution that will not work long-term.
Pickleball, a sport similar to tennis but utilizing a different racket and a smaller court, has gained popularity in the area and the city has remained committed to finding permanent space for the courts.
It looks now that the city will end up placing the pickleball courts on the hockey rink as originally planned. The city thought it would be able to place only 1 1/2 inches of ice over the concrete base of the hockey rink, which would not be adequate to keep the ice from melting when sun hit the painted pickleball courts underneath.
This led to looking for an alternate site, which included the skate park area.
The Aitkin skate park area is not without its flaws. The equipment in the space has taken a beating, plus there tends to be an issue with garbage in the space and occasionally vandalism.
Lowe added that someone with an interest in the skate park would be welcomed onto the subcommittee – not just to advocate for it, but to help maintain it.
The subcommittee, Lowe said, is also working for overall safety at the park. That could include new playground and park equipment and making the park ADA compliant.
The statement on the subcommittee’s website reads: “Parks and Recreation make life better. There has perhaps never been a time when this has been more true than now. The Park and Recreation Committee understands the important role that parks and recreational opportunities play for Aitkin’s physical, mental and emotional health and wellness.”
Lowe said that the subcommittee is working with Ultimate Playgrounds Inc., out of Prior Lake, on the overall vision of the park.
“They work with a bunch of cities all over the state,” she said. “They help take the space and design it for you.
“They come into a community and help figure out what the needs are,” Lowe added.
However, after further research, the committees in charge of the project learned that ice rink can have the pickleball courts painted in with three-plus inches of ice over them to prevent the ice from melting. A powdered white paint mixture will be mixed in before the ice is poured in the winter to further prevent melting, and protect the painted courts.
There will be six fully surfaced (paint and striping) courts, which pickleball proponents in the area hope will be enough to host tournaments and leagues.
The warming house is the second part of the first phase of the park project. It will serve not only as a warming house, but also as a community space for classes, meetings, public gatherings and community education.
The city was awarded funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources through grants, but in order to receive that funding, the warming house/community space needs to be finished.
“It is unclear,” said Lowe, citing costs that are the sticking point. The city has looked for further grant funding, plus looked at similar facilities in Ely and Cook through the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.
But Lowe said that projects like this in the past have been funded by community members. There are large donors, Lowe said, and potential grant funds available.
“Projects like these take a community,” she said. “It’s not just a city project. “The community needs to look at it as an investment and its continued value to the community.”
