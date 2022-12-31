Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
“We’re working hard to dig out from all the winter weather,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “In some cases, we’re outright asking people not to use certain trails because of downed trees and branches that still need to be removed before trails can be used safely.”
People visiting affected state parks and trails should use extreme caution until maintenance crews are able to clear trails, plow roads and remove hazards. Those planning to go to a state park should check visitor alerts on the park website for conditions at that location. State park pages can be found on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/parks).
Before heading out, skiers and snowmobilers should check the snow depth and trail conditions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/snow) for the latest information.
For more information, contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
