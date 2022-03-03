State Representative Sondra Erickson, R-Princeton, announced she will not seek re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives. Erickson represents Minnesota House District 15A, which includes all of Mille Lacs County and portions of Kanabec and Sherburne counties.
“It has been the opportunity of a lifetime to represent our area in the state legislature,” said Erickson. “Thank you to everyone who offered support during my many years in public service.”
A former teacher, Erickson was an important voice in education policy at the State Capitol during her time as a legislator—serving as chair of the Education Policy Committee during the 2011-2012, 2015-2016, and 2017-2018 legislative bienniums. Additionally, she served as chair of the Ethics Committee during the 2003-2004, 2005-2006, 2011-2012, 2015-2016 and 2017-2018 bienniums.
Some of Erickson’s accomplishments include:
• Reforming Minnesota’s teacher licensure process
• Parent’s rights section of education chapter of law.
• Teacher evaluation, principal’s evaluation and innovation zones for district and charter schools.
• Teacher education reform.
• Economic relief for Lake Mille Lacs area businesses after DNR closed the lake in 2015.
“Even though I am not seeking re-election, I nevertheless will continue to serve my constituents through the end of the year,” Erickson said. “Please continue to reach out to me with any concerns you may have related to state government.”
