The Rice Lake Refuge has been the site of an annual disabled deer hunt since 2007. 

Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge is located five miles south of McGregor on Hwy. 65. The refuge (18,000 acres), offers hunters varied terrain from which to hunt. The habitat is a mix of upland deciduous forest, tamarack and black spruce bog, to lowland hardwood forest. 

