The Rice Lake Refuge has been the site of an annual disabled deer hunt since 2007.
Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge is located five miles south of McGregor on Hwy. 65. The refuge (18,000 acres), offers hunters varied terrain from which to hunt. The habitat is a mix of upland deciduous forest, tamarack and black spruce bog, to lowland hardwood forest.
The family of Stan Van Epps donated money to the refuge for a memorial in his name. Van Epps worked for the DNR Fish and Wildlife in Aitkin and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was a fisherman and a hunter who was active in the area delivering donations to local food shelves and was the previous “man in charge” of the special hunt. After the death of Van Epps in 2021, Doug Coil, with the Dam Lake Sportsmen’s Club, has taken the lead. Coil said, “We built an enclosed deer stand with some of the money donated by his family. We are hoping to do more.”
Disabled persons wanting to hunt deer submit an application for the special hunt. As of 2022, there are sites for up to 20 hunters. If more than 20 applications are submitted, the participants will be chosen through a selection process/drawing. Hunters must possess a permanent total disability, with the definition used by the Social Security Administration as guidance. Applications are accepted each year in the summer.
The Dam Lake Sportsmen’s Club and the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club work together with volunteers helping with the preparation for the hunt and whatever is needed during the hunt held each October at the Rice Lake Refuge. This year Coil said three deer were harvested, “It’s so gratifying. If this wasn’t available, it would be pretty hard for some people to get out there and hunt.” The deer stands have full accessibility for disabled individuals. “The stand that we built for the Van Epps memorial this year is enclosed, wheelchair accessible, heated if need be,” Coil explained. There are plans to build another one of these stands in the future.
All hunters who get selected must purchase and possess a valid Minnesota firearms deer license or archery license (if hunting with a crossbow) prior to arriving for the hunt. Each hunter will be allowed to take one deer of either sex. The hunt is officially sanctioned by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and specific information is included in the Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet.
Participants in this hunt are provided with an atmosphere similar to a deer hunting camp. A family member may accompany the hunter to provide assistance if necessary, otherwise, local volunteers provide assistance when requested, help with game retrieval, food preparation and serving up two hot meals daily provided by McGregor area businesses. “Fish from the DNR test nets supply the main ingredient for a fish fry on the second day of the hunt,” added Coil.
For more information, to contribute to building more enclosed stands, or to volunteer, please contact Coil at 218-393-3473 or at the Dam Lake Sportsmen’s Club at 218-927-6263; Rice Lake Refuge Manager Walt Ford at walt_ford@fws.gov or by calling 218-768-2402, ext. 100.; or Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club at 218-426-3917. The Friends of Rice Lake National Refuge has a Facebook page and a website, friendsofricelake.wixsite.com/website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.