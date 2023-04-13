The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will begin temporarily closing some roads and trails in state forests, state parks, recreation areas and wildlife management areas as the spring thaw impacts road conditions. Seasonal melting makes these roads and trails too soft to support vehicle traffic without damage. Depending on weather and local site conditions, the temporary closures could remain in effect until sometime in May.
“Closures protect roads and trails from damage when cars, trucks, ATVs or any vehicles travel on the wet, unstable road conditions present during spring thaw,” said Matt Huseby, roads coordinator for the DNR’s Forestry Division. “Please check the DNR road closure page for updates, follow the closures and use good judgment wherever you drive or ride.”
After a lengthy winter, the warmer spring weather inspires many people to hit the trail in one of Minnesota’s state forests. To prevent unwanted surprises, please check for road and trail closures before heading out. In addition, be aware that roads that can handle vehicle traffic will remain open but might have vehicle weight restrictions.
For information on road and trail closures, visit the DNR’s road and trail closure page (mndnr.gov/closures). Information is updated weekly on Thursdays by 2 p.m. Signs will also be posted at entry points and parking lots. Closure signs may be in place before the website is updated.
For information on roads and trails on county land, contact the county directly.
