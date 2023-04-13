The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will begin temporarily closing some roads and trails in state forests, state parks, recreation areas and wildlife management areas as the spring thaw impacts road conditions. Seasonal melting makes these roads and trails too soft to support vehicle traffic without damage. Depending on weather and local site conditions, the temporary closures could remain in effect until sometime in May.

“Closures protect roads and trails from damage when cars, trucks, ATVs or any vehicles travel on the wet, unstable road conditions present during spring thaw,” said Matt Huseby, roads coordinator for the DNR’s Forestry Division. “Please check the DNR road closure page for updates, follow the closures and use good judgment wherever you drive or ride.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.