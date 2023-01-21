On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Jan. 9, Governor Tim Walz announced the work of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) in cooperation with other state agencies as well as community and local law enforcement partners to keep people and communities across Minnesota safe. 

In 2022, DPS recovered nearly 500 firearms, assisted with 99 crime scene investigations, and helped Minnesotans recover from three federal natural disasters that caused nearly $50 million in damages.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.