On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Jan. 9, Governor Tim Walz announced the work of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) in cooperation with other state agencies as well as community and local law enforcement partners to keep people and communities across Minnesota safe.
In 2022, DPS recovered nearly 500 firearms, assisted with 99 crime scene investigations, and helped Minnesotans recover from three federal natural disasters that caused nearly $50 million in damages.
“As governor, my top priority is keeping Minnesotans safe. I am proud of the work accomplished across our state law enforcement agencies to make neighborhoods in every corner of our state safer,” said Walz. “On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we take a moment to thank those who put their lives on the line to protect our communities. Thank you for your dedication and service to Minnesota.”
In 2022, DPS, in partnership with community and law enforcement agencies, provided services to improve the safety of Minnesotans across the state through prevention, preparation, response, recovery, public education, and enforcement:
• The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) recovered 482 illegal firearms and 467.3 pounds of methamphetamine.
• DPS staff distributed more than 10,000 locks at the Minnesota State Fair and an additional 25,000 since then, with the goal of providing every gun owner in Minnesota with a gun lock to help store firearms in a safe and secure manner.
• DPS’ Homeland Security and Emergency Management division responded to three Presidential Disaster Declarations totaling about $50 million in damages and 12 State Disaster Declarations totaling about $12.3 million in damages.
• The Office of Traffic Safety executed a successful Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign in September. During the one-week seat belt campaign, officers, deputies and troopers reported 1,164 seat belt citations and 27 child seat citations.
• The Office of Justice Programs received nearly 2,000 new crime victim reparations claims and coordinated payment of over $3.2 million in benefits through the Minnesota Crime Victim Reparations program.
• The State Patrol responded to 25,458 crashes, wrote 1,151 citations for speeds more than 100 mph and made 5,603 DWI arrests.
• The State Fire Marshal Division investigators helped local fire departments across Minnesota with 921 fire investigations.
